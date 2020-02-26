Teen charged over teen’s park murder

Omar Elomar, 18, was shot dead in a park in Sydney.

A teenager will face court today charged with murder over his alleged role in the shooting death of another teenager in Sydney's south-west.

Just after 11pm on Saturday, February 15, emergency services were called to Cabramatta Ave, Miller, following reports that a teenager had been shot in the chest.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the 18-year-old man Omar Elomar, an aspiring lawyer and a relative of dead Islamic State terrorist Mohamed Elomar, died at the scene.

Police say the killing followed an altercation the previous day.

Last week, detectives charged 18-year-old Noah Albert, who remains before the courts.

Albert was charged with concealing a serious indictable offence allegedly related to Mr Elomar's killing.

Following further inquiries, the teenager was arrested at Surry Hills Police Station just after 7.30pm yesterday.

He was charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Central Local Court today.

Omar was related to Mohamed Elomar, who fled Sydney to join IS in 2013 before he was killed by a coalition air strike in Syria two years later, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Mohamed was infamously pictured holding two severed heads while fighting for the terror group.

Meanwhile, Omar has been remembered as an innocent kid who had no criminal history and worked in accounting at a family-run business.

The 18-year-old's sister Shayma posted a tribute on Facebook to her brother, saying he could "light up any room".

"Last night somebody thought it was ok to take away one of the two and only brothers that I have," she wrote on Facebook. "Anyone who knew this beautiful soul knew how happy and amazing he was, his smile could light up any dark room!!"