Teen charged by police after allegedly smashing window

A TEENAGER has been charged with wilful damage after smashing a window in Maryborough.

It is alleged that about 10.25am on May 26, a man was allegedly seen using an object to smash a window at a building on Ellena St.

As a result, police were called to attend and located an 18-year-old man a short time later, where he was questioned by police and subsequently issued with a notice to appear in court for wilful damage.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 25.