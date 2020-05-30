Menu
Crime

Teen charged by police after allegedly smashing window

Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2020 12:00 PM
A TEENAGER has been charged with wilful damage after smashing a window in Maryborough.

It is alleged that about 10.25am on May 26, a man was allegedly seen using an object to smash a window at a building on Ellena St.

As a result, police were called to attend and located an 18-year-old man a short time later, where he was questioned by police and subsequently issued with a notice to appear in court for wilful damage.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 25.

