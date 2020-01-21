Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 16-year-old charged with the murder of teenager Jack Beasley has been granted bail.
A 16-year-old charged with the murder of teenager Jack Beasley has been granted bail.
Crime

Teen charged with murder of Jack Beasley granted bail

by Chris McMahon
21st Jan 2020 5:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER charged with the murder of Jack Beasley has been granted bail in a Brisbane court this afternoon.

The Bulletin understands the 16-year-old, who was charged with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, was granted strict bail in Brisbane Supreme Court today.

The teen was charged on December 18 following the stabbing death of Jack Beasley, 17, in Surfers Paradise on December 13.

Jack Beasley pictured with his father Brett. Picture Facebook
Jack Beasley pictured with his father Brett. Picture Facebook

It's understood the teenager who has been granted bail was not the one who allegedly delivered the fatal blows that killed Jack Beasley.

Police will allege five teens, aged 18, 17, 15 and two 16-year-olds exchanged words with Jack and another teenager just before 8pm on December 13 before returning to rob the pair.

It will be further alleged the 15-year-old from Waterford produced a hunting-style knife and stabbed Jack to death, before stabbing another teen in the chest and back.

Police initially charged the 15-year-old on December 14, before charging the four other teens on December 18 with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

bail court crime jack beasley murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man backhands stepdaughter over clothing choice

        premium_icon Man backhands stepdaughter over clothing choice

        News Maryborough magistrate slams Glenwood stepfather, saying his most important role is being a parent

        RSL general manager case adjourned

        premium_icon RSL general manager case adjourned

        News Around 10 former servicemen donned their medals and protested against the alleged...

        Why thousands are flocking to an old M’boro bank building

        premium_icon Why thousands are flocking to an old M’boro bank building

        News Literary magic started within its walls and can still be felt today

        Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        premium_icon Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        News Search for Gary Flowers around the Keppel Islands ends.