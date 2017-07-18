Teen checked by ambulance officers after electric shock

AMBULANCE officers attended Urangan State High School yesterday after a male teenager suffered an electric shock.
The incident happened about 2.23pm.
The student was assessed by ambulance officers at the scene.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the teenager received a shock from a power point.
The teenager suffered no ill effects from the incident and was not transported to hospital.
