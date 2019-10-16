Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former press secretary in the Obama administration Jay Carney has blasted the Trump administration for being “unpatriotic”.
Former press secretary in the Obama administration Jay Carney has blasted the Trump administration for being “unpatriotic”.
Crime

Teen crash parents get White House meeting

by JILL COLVIN
16th Oct 2019 7:19 AM

The family of a British teenager killed in a car crash involving an American diplomat's wife were headed to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with senior administration officials.

A spokesman for the family announced the afternoon meeting on Twitter, and senior White House official confirmed it on condition of anonymity.

It was unclear whether the family would meet with President Donald Trump, but their spokesman Radd Seiger said in a tweet that he was "looking forward to getting further answers" about Harry Dunn's death.

Dunn's parents have taken their case directly to US audiences this week, holding a New York news conference and urging the diplomat's wife, Anne Sacoolas, to return to Britain.

The 19-year-old Dunn was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas outside a British air force base.

President Trump last week called it "a terrible accident" and said he planned to intervene and potentially arrange a meeting between the Dunns and Sacoolas.

More Stories

Show More
crash crime death diplomatic immunity white house

Top Stories

    TWO EXTREMES: Long job wait times but best outlook in decade

    premium_icon TWO EXTREMES: Long job wait times but best outlook in decade

    News The highs and lows of the region's job market have been highlighted with unenviable wait times despite the Fraser Coast's best investment outlook in a decade

    FISHING FEUD: Regulations dispute reaches new heights

    premium_icon FISHING FEUD: Regulations dispute reaches new heights

    News FISHING FEUD: Regulations dispute reaches new heights

    REVEALED: The Hervey Bay industry booming for job seekers

    premium_icon REVEALED: The Hervey Bay industry booming for job seekers

    News Danielle List said the company received up to 20 new clients a month