Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the men is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Pic Mark Cranitch.
One of the men is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Pic Mark Cranitch.
News

Teen critical after two fall from CBD balcony

26th Nov 2019 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has critical head injuries after he and another teen fell from a balcony during an altercation in the Brisbane CBD.

The pair, one aged 18 and the other 17, fell from the private balcony on Albert Street about 7pm on Monday.

It is unclear how high the balcony was.

One is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital while the other was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition. 

Police also seized drugs from the scene and have established a crime scene.

More Stories

Show More
cbd falling accident teen falling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        premium_icon M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        Crime The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21

        EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        News Below average rainfall and rapidly falling dam levels are behind the decision

        1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        premium_icon 1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        News A FORMER drug addict told the Bundaberg Magistrates yesterday she knew there was...

        What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        premium_icon What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        News Tough water restrictions don’t have to mean saying goodbye to your lush, green...