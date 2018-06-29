Teen defies the odds after tragic accident

SUPPORT: Tristan Sik with his siblings April Sik, Paige Sik, Jack Elder and mum Corolyn Elder.

SUPPORT: Tristan Sik with his siblings April Sik, Paige Sik, Jack Elder and mum Corolyn Elder. Inge Hansen

IF CAROLYN Elder listened to her doctor's advice, her son wouldn't be alive today.

Last year on July 15, her then 13-year-old son Tristan was riding his bike home when he was struck down by a car.

"He was hit by a 4WD travelling about 60km/h," Ms Elder said.

"He suffered a broken leg, hip, collarbone and sustained six fractures to his skull even though he wore a helmet."

Two weeks after the accident, Ms Elder was advised to switch of her son's life support.

"I guess we were given the worse case scenario," she said.

"We were encouraged a number of times to turn life support off but I knew in my heart we needed to give him more time."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Since the accident, Tristan has continued to recover at a rapid rate but Ms Elder said a pool used for hydro therapy would speed the process even further.

Ms Elder has spent more than $100,000 on equipment, a wheelchair vehicle and more since the accident and is currently in the middle of having the hydro pool installed in her Rainbow Beach backyard.

However, such utilities come at a cost which is why Ms Elder is seeking community support.

A Go Fund Me page created in May has raised just over $1000 of a $5000 goal.

If $5000 is reached before July 15, not only will Ms Elder have reached her goal, the paramedic who helped save Tristan's life on the day of the accident will shave off the beard he has been growing for the past four years.

A fundraiser will be held at Rainbow Beach Sports Club to further assist with the cost of the hydro pool on July 15.

"We're so thankful for the support we've received so far from the community," Ms Elder said.

"We really are blessed."

To donate, visit gofundme.com/marcs-shave-for-trist.