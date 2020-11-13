Menu
A 16-year-old boy has died after crashing an allegedly stolen car in South Australia, despite his younger passenger’s desperate plight to find help.
Crime

Teen dies crashing stolen car, cops say

by Emily Cosenza
13th Nov 2020 9:46 AM

A 16-year-old boy was found dead after crashing a stolen car in South Australia's Yorke Peninsula on Friday morning.

The teenager was allegedly driving a red Holden sedan along Drain Road near the corner of Ellis Road in Kadina when it left the road and rolled into a paddock.

Following the crash, the passenger, aged 15, walked for more than kilometre to seek help.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 1.30am on Friday after the male passenger knocked on a door for assistance, then directed crews to the scene.

The teen driver died at the scene and his passenger was taken to the Wallaroo Hospital for treatment.

Major Crash investigators arrived about 5.15am and checks revealed the Holden had been stolen from a Kadina address earlier that night.

The teen's death takes the state's road toll to 77 this year, compared to 96 at the same time last year.

Originally published as Teen dies crashing stolen car: cops

