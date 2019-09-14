Teen drives car into ocean after gas explosion

A teenager escaped a close call following a gas bottle explosion inside his vehicle in Noosa last night. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A teenager escaped a close call following a gas bottle explosion inside his vehicle in Noosa last night. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

AN ALERT teenager escaped a close call following a gas bottle explosion inside his vehicle in Noosa last night.

The young man had reportedly been driving on the beach with friends, when he stopped to investigate a hissing sound.

When he opened the back of the vehicle, a gas bottle exploded.

The teen deliberately drove his burning car into the ocean, then threw himself into the water to relieve the pain from his burns.

Paramedics and the Queensland Fire Emergency Service were called to the scene at 8pm, and the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was alerted around 8.45pm.

The emergency service personnel used their vehicles to light up the location, assisting the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter pilot to find them and make a night-time beach landing, made more challenging by the full moon high tide.

It was a team effort by QFES, QAS and RACQ LifeFlight crew members to stretcher the patient across the soft sand and transfer him into the helicopter.

The man in his late teens was treated for burns spread over his body and airway.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.