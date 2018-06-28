Teen entrepreneur's hi-tech invention wows Bay school

TECH SAVVY: BOP Industries founder and CEO Scott Millar demonstrates how his hologram invention works to Hervey Bay Special School students Tayloh Pates, Ashlee White and Louise Williams.

AT JUST 18, a Brisbane- based inventor and entrepreneur left students at Hervey Bay Special School in awe after hosting a hi-tech hologram technology workshop.

Scott Millar started a holographic projection company, BOP Industries, which creates individual, three-dimensional displays for the conference market.

The BOP Industries founder and CEO was connected to Hervey Bay Special School through Fraser Coast Libraries.

"Fraser Coast Libraries got me up for the weekend and I was connected to Hervey Bay Special School and they reached out and said they'd love it if I could come in and run some workshops with the students," Mr Millar said.

"I had some spare time that afternoon and I thought what a phenomenal way to give back to the community and to these phenomenal students and teachers and show them some awesome new technology and show them how they can use that in the classroom.

"We were running our Film Your Own Hologram workshop with the students from Prep through to Year 12.

"In these workshops we showed them our hologram technology.

"We showed them how this technology works and how they could make them on their own tablets and phones.

"It was an awesome science and technology lesson but also really creative as well.

"The students were so engaged, it was fantastic."

Mr Millar said as a child he had interest in working with technology but didn't resonate with coding, which is instructions in a computer program.

"I was browsing Facebook one night and saw a YouTube tutorial which taught me how to make a hologram in five minutes using cut-out CD cases and... I could see some real-world applications to it," he said.

"I learnt as much as I could about the technology and I worked with my design teachers at school over seven days to develop our first product and within seven days we had launched it and started selling it on eBay.

"Within a couple of weeks, I was approached by a big marketing company who said, 'Hey, we'd love to use 200,000 units for an event we've got coming up in a few weeks'.

"As a 15-year-old, that was some pretty awesome validation to work with these clients to develop a whole suite of units ranging from the size of a phone to a life-size 2m tall unit for the advertising and marketing space."

Hervey Bay Special School acting principal Karen Folley said she was enthralled by Mr Millar's designs and his ability to strike up an instant rapport with the student body.

"He has managed to instruct a large group of students, of all ages and abilities, in a highly engaging program, gaining their undivided attention all the while," Ms Folley said.

"We are very grateful to Scott and appreciative of the ongoing support of information services librarian Kathy Shilvock, from Fraser Coast Regional Libraries, who has worked tirelessly to promote cutting edge technological opportunities in the region."