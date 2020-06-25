Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.
Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.
News

Teenager falls 20 metres from rocky cliff

by Emily Halloran
25th Jun 2020 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a "rocky cliff" in the Gold Coast Hinterland this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and paramedics were called to a location at Cedar Creek Falls in Mount Tamborine shortly after 4.10pm.

It is understood a girl in her teens had plummeted 20m from what emergency workers described as a "rocky" cliff near the main waterfall.

Emergency crews used ropelines to get her out.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with limb injuries.

Originally published as Teen falls 20m from 'rocky cliff'

rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Slain woman’s mum taunted over daughter’s tragedy

        premium_icon Slain woman’s mum taunted over daughter’s tragedy

        News The conflict came to a head when missing woman's mum Cheryl-Lee Francis sprayed a garden hose through the neighbour's open windows

        Red and purple benches to shine spotlight on violence

        premium_icon Red and purple benches to shine spotlight on violence

        News Domestic violence too often goes unnoticed

        Change needed to keep whales out of shark nets

        premium_icon Change needed to keep whales out of shark nets

        News ‘We have to come up with a better solution’

        Cold snap chills the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon Cold snap chills the Fraser Coast

        News Cold weather to continue for a while longer.