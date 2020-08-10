Menu
CRASH: A teenager has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after a Trail Bike accident earlier today.
UPDATE: Teen in hospital with broken bones after bike crash

liana walker
Crystal Jones
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Aug 2020 4:29 PM | Updated: 10th Aug 2020 10:44 AM
UPDATE: The 15-year-old girl who was injured in a trail bike crash at Lowmead yesterday is in a stable condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

She is receiving care for fractures to her collarbone, shoulder blade, ankle, elbow and both wrists.

SUNDAY: A teenage girl has been flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a trail bike crash in Lowmead earlier today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a location off Clarkes Rd at 10.51am where the girl in her mid-teens had significant arm injuries as well as shoulder injuries, a head injury and spinal precautions.

The Bundaberg RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was called to the scene just after midday.

A spokesman said it was believed the girl had been riding with family and friends at a trail bike park when she lost control and crashed.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics to treat the teenager.

The girl was flown to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

bike crash bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue gladstone crash lowmead trail bike crash
