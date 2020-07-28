Teen found with drugs four days after being sentenced

IN COURT: A Teen has been caught with drugs just days after agreeing to do drug diversion. Picture: iStock

A GLADSTONE apprentice was found once again with drugs just days after he was sentenced for another drug related offence and agreed to do drug diversion.

Connor Benjamin West-Van Bergen, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told the drugs found were mixed with tobacco and weighed 1.8g.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had been using marijuana since he was 14 but now that he had come to attention of the police he would have to reconsider his position in that regard.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined West-Van Bergen $200 with no conviction recorded.

Mr Manthey declined to forfeit West-Van Bergen's recognisance and the teenager will still be expected to attend the drug diversion program.