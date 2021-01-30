Teen girls gang raped by 10 men in park, police say

Two men have been charged over the alleged gang rape of two teenage girls in a park. Police suspect another eight men were involved.

The men, aged 19 and 20, who can't be identified due to legal reasons faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning each facing 16 counts of rape and nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The court heard there could be a further eight alleged offenders, with a 21-year-old man currently assisting police with the investigation.

Police prosecutor Peri Cardiff told the court two 15-year-old girls met up with the 19 and 21-year-old at a train station in Woodridge on December 28 to drink and smoke cannabis.

They travelled to Karawatha quarry where two cars carrying another eight males, including the 20-year-old defendant, arrived.

"There is then acts of rape that occurred between the three known offenders, as well as between the other seven persons," Ms Cardiff alleged.

"Those acts of rape I understand occur at a park in Calamvale district after the two children had asked to be taken home."

Police are currently DNA testing a condom allegedly linked to the 20-year-old, the court heard.

When police raided his home they allegedly found clothing he had been seen wearing on CCTV around the time of the incident, the court heard.

Ms Cardiff said he was more easily identifiable than the other alleged offenders who were all of African appearance.

During a bail application for the 20-year-old, Legal Aid lawyer Megan Jones said her client accepted "he was present but denies the offending".

In relation to the number of charges Ms Jones said there were multiple alleged co-offenders.

"It might be the case that there's party issues … it's not necessarily that he's done every single act," she said.

The two men have also been charged two counts each of taking child for immoral purposes, administer stupefying drugs in order to commit indictable offence, and making threats and nine counts of assault with intent to commit rape.

Ms Jones said her client's age and the fact he had no criminal convictions combined with bail conditions to ameliorate risk should see him granted bail.

Magistrate Brian Kilmartin said the strength of the case against her client was "extremely strong".

"You've got compelling direct evidence by the victim. She clearly identifies him by this description, the red basketball shirt guy. When the police go to his house that equipment's in the house," he said.

Mr Kilmartin refused bail adjourning the matter to February 22.

The 19-year-old did not appear in court or apply for bail, his matter was adjourned until Monday.

Mr Kilmartin approved two disease test orders for each man which were not opposed.

Originally published as Teen girls gang raped by 10 men in Brisbane park: police