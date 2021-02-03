Teen goes on armed robbery spree when on bail for carjacking

A man has been sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court over a string of serious offences, including armed robbery.

18-year-old Hayden Patrick Donald appeared before the court yesterday charged with one count of unlawfully entering a vehicle with intent to commit an indictable offence in the night with violence and one count unlawfully using a motor vehicle causing damage for an incident in Pialba on September 12, 2020.

He was further charged with one count of unlawfully using a motor vehicle for another incident at Pialba on October 18, 2020.

Mr Donald was also charged with one count of armed robbery accompanying personal violence and one count of threatening violence at night for yet another incident at Pialba on October 25.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Prosecutor Farook Anoozer said there were three episodes of Mr Donald's offending, saying he was granted bail for the carjacking incident on September 12, and the other two offending episodes occurred while he was on bail.

"The most serious of the offences were committed on October 25 2020, while still on bail, he robbed a 67-year-old man of his wallet, containing $30 and his RSL membership card, used a knife in threatening the complainant and was accompanied by another.

"He also threatened another after the robbery … he made admissions to the last two episodes when interviewed by police.

"These are serious offences, with the maximum penalty for armed robbery accompanying with violence, being life imprisonment."

Defence lawyer Phillip Hardcastle said Mr Donald was only educated to the level of grade 9 and was introduced drugs at the age of 15 while living in Adelaide.

Mr Hardcastle said Mr Donald worked as a bricklayer while in Adelaide, but had not worked since returning to Hervey Bay at age 17.

"He's now the father of twins … he is hoping to re-establish a relationship with their mother and show some responsibility to help raise the children."

Mr Hardcastle told the court the defendant had been attending alcohol rehabilitation course and was on a waitlist to attend drug courses while in prison.

"One can only hope that he follows through with that and gets the assistance that he needs," Mr Hardcastle said.

Judge William Everson said "the incidents on 12 September 2020 and 25 October 2020 are particularly disturbing, particularly menacing and particularly concerning."

"Surprisingly you have absolutely no criminal history and I say surprisingly because you've gone from someone without criminal history to someone who has committed very serious offences with one offence that carries a maximum penalty of life imprison.

"I sincerely hope you manage to deal with your alcohol and drug problems and make contributions to the community, because you're going to spend a lot of time in jail if you don't.

"I'm imposing these sentences to make it clear the community, working through the courts, absolutely denounces this sort of conduct."

For the armed robbery charge, Mr Donald was convicted on all charges and sentenced to three years in prison, and imprisoned for two years for unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawful use of motor vehicle causing damage, sentenced to 12 months in prison for threatening violence to be and sentenced to 12 months for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

All sentences are to be served concurrently and Mr Donald will be eligible for parole on 29 October 2021.