Teen graces Games stage amid controversy

UNFORGETTABLE: Hervey Bay dancer Shayla Riley ,19, performed at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony where she was up close and personal with some of the athletes. Alistair Brightman

THE opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Commonwealth Games may have attracted controversy but for Shayla Riley, dancing in one is an experience she'll never forget.

The 19-year-old Hervey Bay teen was selected as one of the dancers at the opening ceremony.

"It was absolutely incredible and the vibe was amazing," she said. "We were all excited to get out there and start the night so it was pretty unforgettable."

Shayla was given the opportunity after the choreographer at dance school I Can Dance, where she performed for two years, offered her an audition.

"I'd never really thought about going to begin with," she said. "Then they were doing auditions and I thought it was something I just couldn't miss."

Adding to the excitement, she also got to see many of the athletes up close.

Shayla also volunteered at the Games where she painted fan's faces at hockey games.