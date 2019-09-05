Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colin Ivory was at Coomera Police Station today. He wants Cameron Caldwell charged with assault following an altercation at ioesco restaurant, Sanctuary Cove on Sunday night.
Colin Ivory was at Coomera Police Station today. He wants Cameron Caldwell charged with assault following an altercation at ioesco restaurant, Sanctuary Cove on Sunday night.
Crime

Teen hands himself in to police

by Talisa Eley
5th Sep 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have confirmed a teenager has handed himself in to police, hours after the brother of ex-bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert was stabbed to death in a Gold Coast dog park.

The 18-year-old Coomera man went to Coomera police station to speak with police last night, a spokeswoman said.

He is co-operating with police.

No charges have been laid.

Last night a major manhunt involving the police helicopter was underway.

Police were called to Frascott Park at Varsity Lakes about 5.40pm on Wednesday after Harrison Geppert, younger brother of former Hells Angels bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert, suffered fatal stab wounds to his back.

More Stories

ben geppert editors picks qps stabbing

Top Stories

    'Plenty of life to live': Teen battles shock diagnosis

    premium_icon 'Plenty of life to live': Teen battles shock diagnosis

    News Just days ago, Ashleigh Moller went to hospital complaining of a headache and blurred vision

    MURDER TRIAL: Accused either a 'Good Samaritan' or killer

    premium_icon MURDER TRIAL: Accused either a 'Good Samaritan' or killer

    News Read the closing arguments in the trial of Frederick Ronald Sinfield

    FIRST RIDE: See the views from Coast's sky-high ferris wheel

    premium_icon FIRST RIDE: See the views from Coast's sky-high ferris wheel

    News The massive ferris wheel is days away from opening on the Esplanade

    SICK JUSTICE: Someone call a doctor to our courts

    premium_icon SICK JUSTICE: Someone call a doctor to our courts

    News It's been a gut-churning week in the world of our courts

    • 5th Sep 2019 9:15 AM