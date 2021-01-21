Menu
Teen hit by shotgun fragments after group fight

by Erin Smith
21st Jan 2021 9:17 AM
Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a 17-year-old boy appeared at Logan Hospital with injuries to the back of his head last night.

Between 6 and 7 last night a group became involved in a physical altercation at Logan Reserve.

After the incident a 17-year-old boy self-presented at Logan Hospital with an injury to the back of his head.

Police are investigating if the boy was struck by fragments from a shotgun fired from a passing vehicle.

Two 18-year-old men, who attended the hospital with the teen, did not require medical attention.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact police.

