Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A jellyfish warning sign in Airlie Beach.
A jellyfish warning sign in Airlie Beach.
News

Teen hospitalised after jellyfish sting in Whitsundays

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
13th Mar 2021 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-year-old girl spent Friday night recovering in hospital after she was stung by a jellyfish in Cannonvale.

The girl was on a jetski when she reported pain in her right lower leg about 6pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said she was taken to an area off Schnapper St and received treatment from paramedics.

The teenager was then taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what type of jellyfish was responsible for the sting.

Last Saturday, two boys were taken to hospital after being stung by jellyfish, which prompted the closure of a Mackay beach.

The children, aged 15 and 12, had been in water off Bucasia Esplanade when they were stung on their lower limbs.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

More Stories

cannonvale beach editors picks jellyfish jellyfish sting whitsunday whitsunday news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Save our markets: Plea for locals to come back to Koala

        Premium Content Save our markets: Plea for locals to come back to Koala

        News The iconic markets have been around for about 30 years, but the Koala Markets are at risk, as volunteers plea for locals to return and bring back the Sunday morning...

        Discovery of ‘leftover’ drug stash lands M’boro woman in jail

        Premium Content Discovery of ‘leftover’ drug stash lands M’boro woman in...

        News The court heard she was trying to get clean and the drugs were leftover from when...

        Two Coast men among 20 killed on Queensland roads

        Premium Content Two Coast men among 20 killed on Queensland roads

        News Two Fraser Coast men are among the 20 motorcyclists killed in Queensland so far...

        ‘Dozens of litres of blood’: How strangers helped save girl

        Premium Content ‘Dozens of litres of blood’: How strangers helped save girl

        News A freak accident with a stick left a young girl fighting for her life.