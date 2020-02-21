Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A student in their early teens was taken to hospital yesterday.
A student in their early teens was taken to hospital yesterday.
Education

Student hospitalised after schoolyard confrontation

Ashley Pillhofer
21st Feb 2020 9:14 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STUDENT was taken to hospital after a physical confrontation at a Mackay school.

Paramedics were called to Mackay North State High about 8.30am yesterday where a patient in their early teens had sustained injuries to their head, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

An Education Queensland spokesman said the physical altercation involved two students.

The spokesman said school staff immediately contacted QAS as a "precaution".

"One student was transported to hospital by QAS for precautionary observation accompanied by a teacher as no contact could be made with the student's guardian," he said.

Mackay parents have raised concerns about a culture of student violence at schools across the region.

Footage allegedly showing a series of fights at Mackay North State High School was uploaded to a YouTube account named 'Mackay Fights' late last year.

The Education Queensland spokesman said the students were dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"Mackay North State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment," he said.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.

"Mackay North State High School will continue to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and maintain a safe learning environment for everyone in their school community."

More Stories

Show More
mackay north state high school mackay school fight mackay schools queensland department of education
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: M’Boro military fake pleads guilty

        premium_icon BREAKING: M’Boro military fake pleads guilty

        News Craig Lenihan admitted to lying about serving time abroad in the armed forces

        Bay murder case back in court

        premium_icon Bay murder case back in court

        News Isaac Powell is accused of attacking a 45-year-old man at a Urangan St unit in...

        HOLDEN HISTORY: Look back at classic Chronicle car photos

        premium_icon HOLDEN HISTORY: Look back at classic Chronicle car photos

        News Take a look at some of our favourite Holden memories

        We don’t need skyscrapers but we do need a CBD

        premium_icon We don’t need skyscrapers but we do need a CBD

        News A city does not need high rise buildings to stand tall but it does need careful...