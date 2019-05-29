COURT: Teen appears over Maryborough house fire

A TEENAGE boy accused of burning down a Maryborough home has appeared in court.

The 13-year-old, charged with arson, entering with intent and contravening a police order, appeared before Maryborough Children's Court.

The matter was listed for committal mention, with a series of statements handed up to the court by police prosecutor Senior Constable Kath Stagoll.

Magistrate Terry Duroux informed the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, that the matters would be heard by a judge in a higher court.

The matters were handed up to the Children's Court of Queensland.

Magistrate Duroux asked the teen if he had any comment or plea he would like to make, asking the boy to consult with his lawyer, Michael Riedel.

"Not at this time Your Honour," the boy replied.

The boy's bail was enlarged until his next court appearance.

The fire broke out about 2pm on March 16 in Albert St at a vacant home.

Emergency crews attended the scene after being alerted to the blaze by neighbours who smelled smoke.