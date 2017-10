INJURY: A 15-year-old girl was injured by glass in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

INJURY: A 15-year-old girl was injured by glass in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Kevin Farmer

CHARGES are expected to be laid after a 15-year-old girl was injured when her friend allegedly kicked in a glass door of an Esplanade shopfront overnight.

The girl received a laceration to her back after being hit by a shard of glass which broke away in the incident at an old real estate office about 1.20am.

The alleged vandal fled the scene before ambulance officers arrived and treated the injured girl.

Hervey Bay police are reviewing CCTV footage.