Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teen boy has died after a car stunt went horribly wrong.
A teen boy has died after a car stunt went horribly wrong.
News

Teen killed after car stunt goes wrong

by Tanya French
18th Jan 2020 7:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEEN boy has tragically died after he attempted to jump into a moving car at Murarrie overnight.

The 17-year-old boy was with another teen, also 17, in a carpark on Administration Road under the Gateway Bridge at Murarrie just after 11pm last night.

He attempted to run and jump into a moving Nissan Navara utility but slipped in wet conditions and slid under the moving car.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but sadly the boy died a short time later.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was not physically injured.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old Mandalay man has died following a single vehicle crash in the Whitsundays yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations indicate at about 4pm a car was travelling in a northerly direction on the Bruce Highway towards Proserpine when it has lost control causing the car to roll and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks teen tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        premium_icon DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        News ‘They are addictive machines that serve no useful purpose’

        Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        premium_icon Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        News Covert operation under way to crack down on dingo offenders

        Raincheck on horse event

        premium_icon Raincheck on horse event

        News THE Guy McLean Spectacular has been postponed until April 18 due to expected...

        Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        premium_icon Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        News She envisions the memorial would cost about $2 million