CAUGHT RIDING: Lachlann Newby pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.
Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
14th Jan 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 4:04 AM
A TEENAGE motorbike rider has found himself a few hundred dollars poorer, but has managed to keep his licence.

Wanting to de-stress after a hard day's work, Lachlann Newby, 19, decided to take his unregistered trail bike out for a spin before returning home.

Unfortunately for him, when he pulled up, he was met by police.

At the address for another reason, police checked Newby's licence and noted the bike was not registered.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Newby was not licensed to ride a motorbike, though he was permitted to drive a car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police saw the man approach the house on his bike on December 5, at 6.30pm.

"Police were in Davis Crescent (when they saw) a blue, unregistered Yamaha trail bike travel along Davis Crescent," Sgt Windsor said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Newby not only did he need a licence if he wanted to ride a motorbike, the type of bike he was riding was not appropriate for roads.

"You can't ride it on the road and that includes the footpath," Ms Ryan said.

"If you want to ride a bike on the road, it must be registered and insured and you must have a licence."

Newby pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without a driver's licence.

He was fined $300 and his conviction was not recorded.

Ms Ryan told Newby she would not disqualify him from driving.

