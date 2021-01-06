Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
News

Teen pulled unconscious from water

by Jacob Miley
6th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been rushed to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the Gold Coast seaway.

Emergency services were called to Seaway Dr about 6.15am Wednesday after being notified by Volunteer Marine Rescue.

The teenager was pulled unconscious from the water and taken to a ramp.

He regained consciousness just after 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the teenager was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Originally published as Teen pulled unconscious from Gold Coast Seaway

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman stabs partner with fishing knife, punches him in head

        Premium Content Woman stabs partner with fishing knife, punches him in head

        News She narrowly avoided being sent to prison after the violent attack

        How Coast Toy Library scored in recent education survey

        Premium Content How Coast Toy Library scored in recent education survey

        Council News “Our staff has striven throughout the year to maintain... connection with schools...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access