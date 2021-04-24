Menu
A teen has been flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital after an incident at Bulcock Beach.
News

Teen revived after being found floating face down

Natalie Wynne
24th Apr 2021 4:09 PM
UPDATE: A teenage boy has been revived after he was found floating face down at a Sunshine Coast beach.

The boy was reportedly diving from a sand bank into the water at Bulcock Beach when he was spotted unconscious in the water about midday on Saturday.

He was pulled from the water by a witness, who immediately performed CPR, until he was successfully revived.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near the Esplanade where he was treated.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated the teenage boy for suspected spinal injuries after a reported diving incident.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue medical team also joined paramedics before taking the teen to the Caloundra Airport.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the boy and his mother to the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

He was in a serious but stable condition.

EARLIER:

A patient is being treated by paramedics after an incident at a popular Sunshine Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the Esplanade at Bulcock Beach at 11.52am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the male patient was being treated after a reported diving incident.

