Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
Crime

Teen robs ride-share driver at shopping centre

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly robbing a driver at knifepoint in Springfield Lakes yesterday.

It will be alleged at around 4.55pm a 36-year-old man operating as part of a ride-sharing service transported a 15-year-old boy from Durack to a shopping centre on Commercial Drive.

Upon arrival the boy allegedly produced a knife and ordered the driver out of his car.

It is further alleged the 15-year-old drove the vehicle into the shopping centre, took the man's wallet from the car and attended a supermarket where he purchased a number of items.

Police attended the scene and arrested a boy a short time later.

A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged with two counts of fraud and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving unlicensed.

More Stories

Show More
court news crimes ride share robbery
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crime spikes in small Fraser Coast towns

        premium_icon Crime spikes in small Fraser Coast towns

        News Reported offences nearly doubled in Howard last year

        • 2nd Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'

        Maryborough businesses aim to cash in on CBD upgrade

        premium_icon Maryborough businesses aim to cash in on CBD upgrade

        News Some businesses in Maryborough want to cash in on CBD upgrades.

        Police stats reveal domestic violence on rise

        premium_icon Police stats reveal domestic violence on rise

        News Domestic violence breaches spiked on the Fraser Coast in 2019