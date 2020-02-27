Teen seriously injured after being hit by car

The scene of the incident in Parkinson. Picture: Peter Wallis

A TEENAGER has sustained serious injuries after been hit by a car in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to the scene on Bannockburn Cres and Algester Rd in Parkinson at 6.54am.

The boy is being treated on the scene for serious injuries with critical care paramedics and the high-acuity response unit on route.

The ute involved in the crash plowed through a fence after it hit the pedestrian. Picture: Peter Wallis

It is understood after hitting the teen the car then drove through a fence.

Algester Rd is blocked in both directions between Bannockburn Cres and Nottingham Rd.

Police advice motorists to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

We've closed Algester Road near Roseneath Drive, Parkinson due to a traffic incident. Diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/ZQGejKocyX — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 26, 2020