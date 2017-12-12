Teen sheds 30kg without cutting foods he loves

NEW LOOK: At 16-years-old, Blake McCann is proud of how much weight he has lost in a one year time frame.

NEW LOOK: At 16-years-old, Blake McCann is proud of how much weight he has lost in a one year time frame. Inge Hansen

LAST YEAR, Blake McCann couldn't leave the house without feeling insecure.

Weighing 110kg at 15-years-old, he constantly felt judged by strangers and his peers at school.

Fast forward one year, the now 16-year-old has completely turned his life around by dropping 30kg.

"I always struggled with my weight and in primary school I was teased," Blake said.

"I tried diets but they didn't work and at one point last year I got really big and decided to do something about it.

"When I go out now I don't even think about what I look like."

BEFORE: Blake McCann Contributed

Focusing predominately on his diet, Blake was able to drop the kilos without cutting out the foods he loved and with little exercise.

"When I wasn't eating what I usually ate I felt like I was missing out and all that," he said.

"I started calorie counting and used an app to check all the foods I was eating and eating in moderation.

"I would do cardio every now and again but it all came down to eating in moderation."

Despite the progress he has made, Blake said it wasn't always easy.

"There were many times when I thought it was too hard and I wanted to give up," he said.

"But I just thought of the end goal and why I was doing it and it would inspire me to keep going."

About half way through his journey, Blake met Josephine Desgrand, the 17-year-old who made headlines in October after losing 60kg in 12 months.

Attending the same school and on the same mission to lose weight, the two became close friends and helped each other reach their weight loss goals.

Blake McCann with his school friend and inspiration Josephine Desgrand who lost 60kg in 12 months. Inge Hansen

"We met when she moved to my school and we were both working towards losing weight," he said.

"She dieted a bit differently to me because she cut out certain foods whereas I was eating the same food but in moderation.

"It was good to have a friend on the same path as you and wanting to achieve the same things as you."

Not only was Josephine a source of support, but Blake's parents were too.

Blake's father, Brett McCann, said he was incredibly proud of the progress his son had made in the last year.

"It was always horrible to hear when he was bullied at school," Mr McCann said.

"To see him the way he is now is incredibly inspirational and I'm very proud of him."

Now he has lost a substantial amount of weight, Blake said his next goal was to gain some muscle.

"I joined the gym with my friend, so we're going to go together and build up our strength," he said.