BIG FINE: Ethan Wade Jasperse was caught speeding and evaded police.
Crime

Teen slugged with $7630 fine for traffic offences

Tahlia Stehbens
by
2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Subscriber only

AN UNLICENCED teenager has been slugged with a $7630 fine after speeding past police, running a red light and evading police.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday heard Ethan Wade Jasperse, 19, was clocked doing 97km/h in a 60km/h zone in October last year.

When police turned to chase Jasperse he drove through a red light and sped away from officers when they tried to intercept the vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said while Jasperse had limited history, evading police attracted a minimum 50 days in prison, or 50 penalty units.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his client was just 18 at the time and was already on probation for other matters.

Jasperse was also disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

