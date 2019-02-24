Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexander Bishop allegedly strangled his wealthy developer father to death with a dog leash and told police the crime did not upset him. Picture: Supplied
Alexander Bishop allegedly strangled his wealthy developer father to death with a dog leash and told police the crime did not upset him. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Boy ‘strangled dad with dog leash’

by Staff writer
24th Feb 2019 7:08 AM

A TEENAGE boy was arrested overnight and charged with murder in the death of his father, who was found in the basement of the family home with a dog leash tied around his neck, according to police.

Alexander Bishop, 16, of Durham North Carolina, has been charged with the murder and taken to jail.

According to a local news source Bishop called emergency services and told responders that he had found his father unresponsive in the early evening.

William Bishop, 59, was found slouched in a chair in the family's home theatre with the dog leash still around his neck

 

William Bishop, 59, (2nd L) and Alexander Bishop, 16, (2nd R). Alexander has been charged with his father’s murder via strangulation with a dog leash. Picture: Facebook
William Bishop, 59, (2nd L) and Alexander Bishop, 16, (2nd R). Alexander has been charged with his father’s murder via strangulation with a dog leash. Picture: Facebook

 

Known by locals as Bill Bishop, the father of two teenage boys was a prominent property developer in Florida and had moved with his family to North Carolina to pursue a doctoral degree.

The state medical examiner ruled Mr Bishop's death a homicide and said he died from strangulation.

But a local pathologist hired by Mr Bishop's family has cast doubt on that ruling, saying that "the manner of death in this case should remain undetermined".

Mr Bishop died three days after the 911 call.

According to the Daily Mail, police have been probing the case for months and are now taking into account wealth as a possible motive for what they believe is homicide.

 

The Bishop house was valued at $800,000 and is being considered as a motive in the crime. Picture: Google Street View
The Bishop house was valued at $800,000 and is being considered as a motive in the crime. Picture: Google Street View

 

The 4,000-foot house where the incident occurred is valued at $800,000 ($A1.122 million) and police say there was also a safe filled with gold.

The Mail also reports that Alexander Bishop told a paramedic supervisor that he "wasn't going to be upset about his father dying", explaining that his father verbally abused him and his mother for a number of years.

According to the warrant Alexander told investigators that he and his father had been alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Alexander's mother - and the ex-wife of William Bishop - did not have permanent custody of the two boys.

 

William Bishop with his girlfriend who told investigators there was more than $50,000 of gold kept in the family safe. Picture: Facebook
William Bishop with his girlfriend who told investigators there was more than $50,000 of gold kept in the family safe. Picture: Facebook

 

Mr Bishop's girlfriend told investigators that Bishop kept $50,000 ($A70,000) in gold and jewellery in a safe located near the home entertainment room, according to documents.

According to the warrant, an examination of the son's mobile phone showed that he had searched online about the value of gold, how to calculate the value of an estate and how to transfer bank accounts after a death.

More Stories

Show More
dog lead father murder teen son

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Crews to monitor Booral blaze through the night

    premium_icon UPDATE: Crews to monitor Booral blaze through the night

    News UPDATE: Fire crews will continue to monitor a blaze in Booral through the night, after it consumed dozens of hectares of land on Saturday morning

    Gympie region snakebite victim put in hospital

    premium_icon Gympie region snakebite victim put in hospital

    News 'As the temperatures remain warm snakes remain active.'

    FACEBOOK: Readers respond as truckie calls for tougher laws

    premium_icon FACEBOOK: Readers respond as truckie calls for tougher laws

    News “There needs to a separate licence for towing caravans.”