Teen sounds fire alarm, putting community into rescue mode

The aftermath of an engine fire of a truck parked at Robertson St, Torbanlea. Annie Perets

A TEENAGER has been praised after she saved a street in Torbanlea's town centre from a potential fire disaster.

The 14-year-old was quick to notify adults after noticing a large truck had become covered in smoke as she got off a school bus on Thursday.

Emergency services were called as the community went into rescue mode.

Neighbour captures an engine fire of a truck parked at Robertson St, Torbanlea. Contributed

Staff from the nearby Miners Arms hotel rushed over with fire extinguishers, putting their hands to work.

While the teen was too shy to talk to the Chronicle, Senior Constable Edwin Gompelman took the opportunity to praise the girl's quick thinking.

"It was really good work from her. She was very vigilant,” Snr Const Gompelman said.

"It prevented possibly the whole truck being destroyed.”

The truck was parked at Robertson St, right next to power lines and old Queenslander homes.

Neighbour Tracy Stankovic ran out in her pyjamas to wave down police officers who she noticed patrolling the area at the time.

Residents worked to wake-up the truck's owner who was asleep in his home nearby when the engine fire began about 3.50pm.

Ms Stankovic feared nearby properties would also catch fire.

Instead, the worst damage was done to the truck's electrics.