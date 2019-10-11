Teen stabbing victim too scared to go out

Carol Davis with her son Thomas, who was stabbed in broad daylight. Picture Katrina Bridgeford .

THOMAS Davis didn't realise he had been stabbed after suffering shock from being king hit and bashed in broad daylight.

He said he was also punched and kicked to the head more than 30 times by a group of about 10 youths.

It was not until he made it to the safety of his mother's work, and her colleagues noticed blood soaking the shirt under his left arm, that he realised someone had stabbed him.

He was allegedly stabbed by one of the youths who bashed him on Wednesday, October 2.

The callous act punctured his lung, resulting in four nights in hospital, and surgery to drain the fluid from his collapsed lung.

Thomas is only 13 years old, and the youths who reportedly bashed him are around the same age too.

He said he's now too scared to go into Palmerston on his own.

"I probably just won't go back to Palmerston," he said.

He said the night before he was stabbed he spoke with one of the kids involved while he was at his cousin's house.

The next day Thomas saw him again at McDonald's and asked him why he had been threatening him.

There was a scuffle and Thomas along with a friend and his younger cousin left, going towards the water tower.

The other boy caught up with Thomas and his friends and brought a group of mates.

One of them king hit him and threw him to the ground.

"I was just shocked, I wasn't sore or anything, I was just shocked, I didn't even feel getting stabbed," Thomas said.

He said a few of the boys accused of being involved had since reached out to apologise.

Thomas's mum Carol cannot believe he was beaten in broad daylight and was not surprised when several of the youths allegedly involved were granted bail.

"I knew that they would get bail. I was not holding hope that they would get locked up," she said.

"It was no shock to me at all."

She believes more needs to be done to keep kids in line and suggested a bush camp was the answer.

"There should be consequences for their actions, not this bail business, go home to your family, do it again," she said.

She said parents needed to be held accountable for their child's actions.

"There's a lot of decent people out there that try to keep their kids out of trouble and there's parents out there that are not doing that and they need to be held accountable," she said.