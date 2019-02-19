Menu
Crime

Teen still at large after courthouse escape

Matt Collins
by
19th Feb 2019 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM

POLICE are still searching for the male who escaped from Murgon Courthouse yesterday afternoon.

A QPS spokesman said police have been knocking on doors in the Murgon and Cherbourg area but the male escapee, who is believed to be 17, is still at large.

Police have not disclosed specific details about the escapee because he is a juvenile.

The spokesman said there was nothing to indicate the juvenile had left the region.

This information comes after the offender escaped police custody yesterday at approximately 3pm from the Murgon courthouse.

Police have been doing patrols in the area searching for the juvenile in a red singlet and dark shorts.

"Murgon police have an idea of where the prisoner is and are heading out to have a look now," a QPS spokesman said.

