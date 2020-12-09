Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in smash

Police were called to a crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill/ File

A teenage girl has suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle she was in smashed into a pole early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Vise Rd in Mons about 4am on Wednesday.

CPR was commenced on the 19-year-old at the scene, who was in a critical condition after the single-vehicle crash.

The driver of the Holden Astra, a 23-year-old woman, suffered an arm injury and was also treated by paramedics.

Both passengers were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and anyone with vision or further information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002530232 within the online suspicious activity form.