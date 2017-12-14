Teen suffers suspected spinal injuries on Fraser

MISSION: The teenager was hurt while sandboarding.

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy was airlifted from Orchid Beach on Fraser Island after a sandboarding accident.

The teen suffered suspected neck and spinal injuries after coming off his board yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the teen at the scene before the crew transferred him to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It was the second mission to Fraser Island yesterday after the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFight Rescue Helicopter transferred a 38-year-old man suffering cardiac complications from Kingfisher Resort to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He was also transported in a stable condition.