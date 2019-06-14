Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGHWAY CRASH: A man in his late teens suffered suspected spinal injuries in the rollover last night.
HIGHWAY CRASH: A man in his late teens suffered suspected spinal injuries in the rollover last night. David Nielsen
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury in highway rollover

14th Jun 2019 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER was taken to Warwick Hospital with a suspected spinal injury after a crash on the Cunningham Highway last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Wheatvale about 6.25pm.

The man, aged in his late teens, was not trapped inside the vehicle and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

One fire crew also responded to the single-vehicle rollover and waited for the vehicle to be recovered before leaving the scene about 7.30pm.

cunningham highway cunningham highway crash road crash rollover traffic crash wheatvale
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    REVEALED: First look at plan for new M'boro attraction

    premium_icon REVEALED: First look at plan for new M'boro attraction

    Council News The Heritage City is about to get its own water play attraction with $1million allocated in the council budget

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:37 AM
    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Bay's 'bloody' legend challenges Coast youth to save lives

    premium_icon Bay's 'bloody' legend challenges Coast youth to save lives

    News 59 Fraser Coast donors celebrated during National Blood Donor Week

    Pregnant mother steals from elderly neighbour

    premium_icon Pregnant mother steals from elderly neighbour

    Crime The woman used the bank card to buy tobacco and alcohol