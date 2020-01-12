Menu
The teenager was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Teen sustains life-threatening injuries in fall from ute

12th Jan 2020 6:44 AM
POLICE are investigating a serious single vehicle traffic incident at Bowenville early this morning which left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Dalby police report that about 12.20am the teenager fell from the tray of a utility being driven in the Bowenville Reserve north-west of Toowoomba.

The boy sustained serious head injuries when he landed on bitumen and was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment to life-threatening-injuries.

The 20-year-old male driver was not injured during the incident and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

