Teen taken to hospital after second alleged stabbing

A TEENAGER has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition after an alleged stabbing this morning in Maryborough.

A Maryborough detective told the Chronicle a 17-year-old male youth suffered at least one stabwound to the abdomen after a dispute at an address in Ellena St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the home just after 7am, Wednesday.

Police officers are still attempting to identify the alleged offender.

The home was taped off this morning as forensic officers and detectives investigated the scene.

"We believe all parties are known to each other," the detective said.

"At this stage we are in the early parts of the investigation."

Police are calling for any assistance from the public and if anyone has any information, please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

It is the second stabbing to have happened in Maryborough overnight after emergency crews got a 000 call to a property on Kent St about 9.30pm on Tuesday night.