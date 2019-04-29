Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Teen taken to hospital after car hits pig

Maddelin McCosker
by
29th Apr 2019 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his late teens was taken to Moranbah Hospital after his car hit a pig late Sunday night.

The man was travelling on Goonyella Rd when his car rolled after crashing into a pig at 10.32pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene where they treated him for an injury to his arm.

He was then transported to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

Another rollover near Bluff early this morning left a man in his 30s with multiple injuries.

The man was involved in a single vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Highway.

He was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition with seatbelt related injuries, as well as shoulder, leg and abdominal pain.

capricorn highway goonyella rd qas tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bystander's CPR skills save toddler's life in Scarness

    premium_icon Bystander's CPR skills save toddler's life in Scarness

    Parenting Thanks to the CPR skills of a bystander, an unresponsive toddler was resuscitated after a near-drowning in Scarness

    Furry new officer for M'boro prison

    premium_icon Furry new officer for M'boro prison

    News CS Mayhem was part of a group of eight general duty dog graduates

    GALLERY: Inaugural M'boro cultural event helps bridge gap

    premium_icon GALLERY: Inaugural M'boro cultural event helps bridge gap

    News "So we have already achieved the aim of being inclusive..”

    NQ: New push to divide state

    premium_icon NQ: New push to divide state

    Politics Boot Brisbane forum to be held in May.