Mental Health - Collage of Riverside Christian College students.
Mental Health - Collage of Riverside Christian College students.
TEEN TALK: Coast students discuss biggest struggles

Alistair Brightman
27th Jul 2019 2:10 PM
As part of our Big Issues Series The Chronicle asked Riverside Christian College Students about the biggest struggles for teens today.

Here's what they had to say.

Patrick McGucken, Year 11:

"The wealth of information known today is so different to our parents' knowledge. So many parents wouldn't understand, take it seriously, or even think it important."

Rhys Aspinall, Year 12

"Social media can bring out the worst in people which can affect families, friends and education."

Jaimie Hamilton, Year 11

"Body image and self-esteem. It can affect your confidence and outlook to life and relationships."

Oscar Pont, Year 9

"Things like anxiety, depression and increased workload which causes stress."

Laylah Hayhoe, Year 9

"Teenagers struggle with pressure from (social media) influencers and stereotypes to be an idea of perfect."

Bec Robertson, Year 12

"They struggle with trying to balance everything from school, work, hobbies, sport and home life."

Lillian Whitaker, Year 10

"Mainly feeling confident and secure in themselves. Especially when social media can influence how we view ourselves."

Ruth Hewson, Year 10

"The pressure from society and social media and the feeling of being accepted."

Harrison Foody, Year 10

"Bullying. It's not fun for the person being bullied. And social media doesn't help because people can bully you from behind a screen."

If you want to speak to someone call Lifeline on 13 11 14

