Teen tasered after violent attack on police officer

Sarah Rose Ashleigh Pi Dalton-Cummings, 18, of Urangan, outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Sarah Rose Ashleigh Pi Dalton-Cummings, 18, of Urangan, outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

A PINT-SIZED teenager had to be tasered after her attack on a female police officer became out of control.

The officer went to Sarah Rose Ashleigh Pi Dalton-Cummings' home in Urangan to arrest her for stealing a bike, and the 18-year-old responded by punching her in the face.

Dalton-Cummings pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to serious assault and theft.

 

Sarah Rose Ashleigh Pi Dalton-Cummings, 18, of Urangan, outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Sarah Rose Ashleigh Pi Dalton-Cummings, 18, of Urangan, outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

The court heard after being tasered and taken to a watchhouse, she blamed an anxiety attack for her violent outburst.

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll told the courtroom the victim, who was attacked for simply doing her job, suffered swelling and bruising around a cheekbone.

Days earlier Dalton-Cummings was spotted with a friend riding stolen aqua-coloured pushbikes through Torquay about 1am.

Police officers followed the pair, who ditched the bikes and ran on foot.

CCTV cameras captured the theft at a business.

Her defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Dalton-Cummings stole a bike because she was concerned she was being followed, and saw it as a way to "speed up their escape."

Mr Riedel said Dalton-Cummings was "confused" when the police officer arrived at her doorstep.

"She instructs she was over thinking the matter," Mr Riedel said.

"She panicked."

Dalton-Cummings, who was currently unemployed, hopes to become a community worker.

She was fined $2200.

Dalton-Cummings was also ordered to pay the police offer $1000 in compensation.

A conviction was recorded.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
