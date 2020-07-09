Teen tells Magistrate: I’m going to get you motherf---er

A TEENAGER is facing being charged over threatening a Rockhampton magistrate who denied his older brother's bail due to alleged serious domestic violence offences.

The 17-year-old will face court on Friday morning where Magistrate Jeff Clarke will decide if the teen will be charged with contempt of court over yesterday morning's outburst in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The teen's older brother made a bail application after allegedly evading police, with the help of family, and police finding him in a cupboard in a North Rockhampton home.

The older brother, 20, was charged with domestic violence offences which allegedly took place in Toowoomba.

Mr Clarke said the allegations against the 20 year old were "incredibly serious" involving a sustained assault on the victim while in a car and the defendant pulling the steering wheel so the car was placed in front of oncoming traffic.

He said further, the accused allegedly sent the victim messages themed with jealously and threats to kill while subject to a no contact clause of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the victim had recordings of some of the conversations.

"It's a strong prosecution case," she said.

Ms Marsden said the defendant was at risk of committing further offences and had a concerning criminal history for someone his age.

She said the fact he had been refusing to take medication for paranoid schizophrenia would result in his health deteriorating.

Mr Clarke said the defendant avoided police to the point they had a warrant issued.

"He avoided police with the help of family," he said.

After Mr Clarke refused bail, the defendant and his family members in the gallery reacted loudly and inappropriately.

The defendant smacked himself in the head many times and called out to his family.

His mother sobbed and mumbled while his younger brother, according to Mr Clarke, stood at the door of the courtroom, pointed his finger at Mr Clarke and said: "I'm going to get you motherf---er".

Mr Clarke said he would consider charging the youth with Contempt of Court over the threat and ordered the teen to return to the court on Friday morning.

The 20-year-old's charges have been adjourned to the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on July 31 for case conferencing.