A teenager who threatened a taxi driver with a socket wrench during a violent crime spree has appealed his sentence.
Crime

Teen threatens taxi driver with socket wrench

Danielle Buckley
30th Sep 2019 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:02 PM
A JUVENILE who threatened a taxi driver with a socket wrench during a violent string of robberies in Central Queensland has won his bid to have his sentence quashed because of a calculation error.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 17 months detention after pleading guilty to 21 charges of armed robbery, burglary and common assault in Rockhampton Children's Court in February.

The teenager, who was born in Duaringa near Woorabinda, broke into 10 homes and cars across Rockhampton in May last year with another teenage boy.

The boys stole cash and cars, threw a rock at a supermarket window and, in one of the most violent robberies, threatened a taxi driver with a socket wrench and knife.

The 16-year-old was sentenced to 17 months detention, to be released after six months under supervision.

He appealed the sentence and the Queensland Court of Appeal released its judgment last week, ruling that the sentence was excessive.

The Court of Appeal found the sentencing judge calculated the young offender had spent 81 days in detention for other sentences.

But the teen had served 146 days in detention and the extra days could have been deducted from his sentence.

The court also found that the 16-year-old would have been a "suitable candidate" for probation or restorative justice.

The Court of Appeal ordered that the 16-year-old be released under supervision for six months. - NewsRegional

