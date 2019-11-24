Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he was reportedly trampled by a bull at Calliope yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male, in his late teens, sustained serious injuries to his chest after the incident at a location off Taragoola Rd about 7.13pm.

The QAS spokesperson said paramedics and a critical care worker treated the teen onboard during the drive to the Gladstone Hospital while he was in a serious but stable condition.

The teen was later airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital.