28°
News

Teen uses sharpened toothbrush to rob store over drug debt

Annie Perets
| 14th Aug 2017 3:22 PM Updated: 3:29 PM
CHARGES LAID: Nathanael William Pooler was charged with armed robbery, after threatening staff in a Maryborough store with a sharpened toothbrush over money. He was granted bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 14.
CHARGES LAID: Nathanael William Pooler was charged with armed robbery, after threatening staff in a Maryborough store with a sharpened toothbrush over money. He was granted bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 14. Annie Perets

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ARMED with a plastic sharpened toothbrush, an 18-year-old man robbed a Maryborough corner store in a bid to repay a drug debt.

Nathanael William Pooler threatened two employees working at Foodworks on Churchill St with the home-made tool, before taking off with cash.

 

Nathanael William Pooler was charged with armed robbery, after threatening staff in a Maryborough store with a sharpened toothbrush over money. He was granted bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 14.
Nathanael William Pooler was charged with armed robbery, after threatening staff in a Maryborough store with a sharpened toothbrush over money. He was granted bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 14. Annie Perets

Police found him moments later as he was walking away from the crime scene about 7am on Sunday.

Following a night in custody, the teenager appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court today (August 14) charged with armed robbery.

 

Nathanael William Pooler was charged with armed robbery, after threatening staff in a Maryborough store with a sharpened toothbrush over money. He was granted bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 14.
Nathanael William Pooler was charged with armed robbery, after threatening staff in a Maryborough store with a sharpened toothbrush over money. He was granted bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 14. Annie Perets

Pooler's defence lawyer Travis George said Pooler suffered from a drug problem which led him to commit the reckless crime.

"Mr Pooler has been struggling with the use of drugs, and has run a debt with a person he had supplying him the drugs," Mr George said.

"He made the extreme and poor decision (to rob a store) as he felt he had no option."

Acting registrar Kel Savage said it was by "saving grace" that Pooler had no criminal history, as otherwise he would have to remain in custody for at least the next month.

"It's a very serious charge and when a weapon is used, bail is usually refused," Mr Savage said.

Pooler's bail was granted under strict conditions including having to be at his Maryborough home 7pm-7am daily, not using illicit drugs, and registering for a drug and alcohol service to help with his addiction.

 

Detective Senior Sergeant David Briese speaks to media after Nathanael William Pooler was charged with armed robbery.
Detective Senior Sergeant David Briese speaks to media after Nathanael William Pooler was charged with armed robbery. Annie Perets

 

Outside court, Detective Senior Sergeant David Briese said the toothbrush in this offence was treated to the same level of severity as an actual knife would have.

"It was a bladed weapon and when shown to people working at Foodworks, it would have created some amount of fear," Sgt Briese said.

"The owner was there as well as a junior serving person; both were quiet shaken up by that.

"The fact is that if this person, or any person that enters a business and demands money, uses any sort of weapon that strikes fear into the person working there, they'll be charged with armed robbery."

Pooler will reappear in court on September 25.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks fcbreaking fccrime fcpolice fraser coast

'It's a kick in the guts': Howard Music Fest cancelled

'It's a kick in the guts': Howard Music Fest cancelled

IT WAS the three-day music extravaganza predicted to draw thousands into Howard. But with only 29 tickets sold before cancellation, it's a kick in the guts.

Challenge to uplift troops at Christmas

Maryborough Artisan Lesley Mason and Maryborough RSL CEO Jason Scanes at the Craftfest Community Challenge display at the RSL encouraging patrons to sew a Christmas stocking to be given to the Christmas Care Packages sent to Australia troops serving overseas.

RSL joins Craftfest's community challenge

Seafood experts say local is the way to go

Pepe's Prawn Shack's Cora Reid, Susan Possumah and Alana Lewthwaite sold out of their tiger prawns dish.

'Using local seafood means it's fresh.'

Pay for pet rego early and help local rescues

The Maryborough Animal Refuge is one of three groups to benefit.

Council will donate 25 cents from pet registration fees.

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERIES: Foodies dive into seafood at festival

Thousands gathered at Fisherman's Park to taste-test what's on offer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands come to Blessing of the Fleet

Hervey Bay whale season 2017's Blessing of the Fleet - The season's vessels received blessings from ministers of various denominations.

'It’s a great night out being a part of the community.'

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

THERE’S an illustrious group of top-notch comedians who toiled in stand-up until they made the most of a meaty role and turned it into a big break.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

Must be sold- Elevated Position

10 Jensen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Open plan living Timber Floors Throughout 1000 m2 Elevated Block Close To Shops/Hospital Returning $280.00 p/w

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses