Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Teen winner of $11,000 congratulated

$11 000 richer - Winning Wizard Pharmacy's membership's major draw prize has made Hervey Bay's Jessica Burnett's dream of home ownership a reality.
$11 000 richer - Winning Wizard Pharmacy's membership's major draw prize has made Hervey Bay's Jessica Burnett's dream of home ownership a reality. Valerie Horton

A 19-YEAR-OLD Hervey Bay woman, who unexpectedly won $11,000 from a retail competition, has been given words of congratulations from the community.

Jessica Burnett plans to use the life-changing win to get closer to her dream of being a homeowner, by investing in a home deposit.

Carleigh Schloss said on the Chronicle's Facebook page: "Awww, congratulations beautiful girl. So happy for you Jess, such amazing news.”

Sandy Taylor said she hopes the win is going to help Ms Burnett towards her dream.

Julie Gibbs, Lee Porter, Anne Wilkinson, Heidi Mau, Samantha Strange and Nikki Taylor also sent Ms Burnett their congratulations.

In a different story reported in the Fraser Coast Chronicle recently, a new solar farm was approved for the region.

The 400.67ha solar farm home to about 500,000 solar panels at Munna Creek, near Bauple, was approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Reader Noelene Polzin is worried the project will cost a rise in power prices.

"The price of power is only going to keep increasing as more and more farms are coming on board,” Noelene wrote.

"Each farm is privately owned and that means profit is the name of the game.

"In Queensland, the government still owns the biggest share of the power providers who will be purchasing the generated power.

"Maybe the government should be the ones building the farms to keep power affordable.”

Email your opinions at editorial@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Related Items

Topics:  fcopinion winner your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Councillors shoot down motion on NBN cables

Councillors shoot down motion on NBN cables

A MOTION that would have called for developers to have NBN fibre cable laid out in available areas has been defeated at the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

'Victim' attacks family group in CBD park

ONGOING: The effects of child abuse can be self-perpetuating, according to a man convicted of violence in Gympie Magistrrates Court this week.

Abuse 'victim' picked wrong family for revenge

'Dr Death' to host euthanasia workshop on Coast

Dr Philip Nitschke .

POLL: Do you agree with euthanasia workshops?

LIFE SAVER: "Apparently 300 donations is a big deal!"

CELEBRATION: Mark Jensen celebrated his 300th plasma donation on Tuesday.

"You can do what I have done too"

Local Partners