Teen winner of $11,000 congratulated

A 19-YEAR-OLD Hervey Bay woman, who unexpectedly won $11,000 from a retail competition, has been given words of congratulations from the community.

Jessica Burnett plans to use the life-changing win to get closer to her dream of being a homeowner, by investing in a home deposit.

Carleigh Schloss said on the Chronicle's Facebook page: "Awww, congratulations beautiful girl. So happy for you Jess, such amazing news.”

Sandy Taylor said she hopes the win is going to help Ms Burnett towards her dream.

Julie Gibbs, Lee Porter, Anne Wilkinson, Heidi Mau, Samantha Strange and Nikki Taylor also sent Ms Burnett their congratulations.

In a different story reported in the Fraser Coast Chronicle recently, a new solar farm was approved for the region.

The 400.67ha solar farm home to about 500,000 solar panels at Munna Creek, near Bauple, was approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Reader Noelene Polzin is worried the project will cost a rise in power prices.

"The price of power is only going to keep increasing as more and more farms are coming on board,” Noelene wrote.

"Each farm is privately owned and that means profit is the name of the game.

"In Queensland, the government still owns the biggest share of the power providers who will be purchasing the generated power.

"Maybe the government should be the ones building the farms to keep power affordable.”

