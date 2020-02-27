Teen with 110 charges told: “This is your last chance”

A TEENAGER who has accumulated more than 100 offences in the past five years has been told by a judge of the Children's Court he is on his last chance before being dealt with under the adult system.

The serial thief, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stole flowers, petrol and vehicles in his latest round of offending.

In the most serious offence of armed robbery, he wielded a machete while demanding another teenager's cigarettes.

Ipswich Judge Dennis Lynch QC heard the offender, now 18, had been before the Children's Court 17 times on a massive 110 charges within five years since aged 13.

A Crown prosecution legal officer said the youth's offences included 18 charges of unlawful use of stolen cars, 26 charges of stealing, 15 burglaries or entering premises to steal, and nine charges for receiving tainted (stolen) property.

The court heard he had repeatedly used stolen cars to steal petrol. The offences also included escaping lawful custody.

The 18-year-old appeared in the dock after being held in a juvenile detention centre and pleaded guilty to two charges of armed robbery in company; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and threatening violence. He also pleaded guilty to 14 summary charges that include five counts of stealing; two unlawful use of motor vehicles; two counts of driving a motor vehicle when unlicensed having never held a licence; possession of dangerous drugs, and two counts of receiving tainted property.

The offences were committed between August 2018 and March 2019.

The prosecutor said that at the time of these offences he was subject to a supervised release order for previous offences. Five offences committed on April 19 last year included stealing $93 worth of petrol, and stealing a bunch of flowers valued at $25.

Crown facts for one of the armed robbery offences involve the youth, then aged 17, being in a stolen car with others.

The car stopped near young people outside a shop and a co-accused yelled out demanding cigarettes.

The victims saw a machete on the driver's lap.

The teenager got out of the car with the machete and demanded tobacco, making the threat "I'll gash you. I'll slash you".

Another youth from the car wielded a baseball bat and demanded cigarettes.

Tobacco and a partly smoked cigarette were handed over by the scared teens and the robbers drove off in the stolen car.

He was arrested last April and had spent just over 10 months held in a detention centre.

The court heard the co-accused who was armed with the baseball bat was aged 14 at the time.

Drug use and unresolved grief over the death of a sibling were blamed for his crimes.

The Crown said it was not a case where a conviction should be recorded against him as previous court decisions where convictions against young people had been overturned in Queensland because it would prejudice them in finding employment.

Judge Lynch sentenced him to an 18-month probation order which would supervise him and have programs for him to do, saying it was fortunate that no violence was used and no one injured.

"No doubt they were frightened but many more serious examples (of such offences) come before the court," he said.

No conviction was recorded against him.