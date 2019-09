A 17-year-old boy was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after receiving stab wounds in the car park of the Mater Hospital. Picture: Annette Dew

A TEEN boy has been stabbed in an altercation in a hospital car park in South Brisbane overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the 17-year-old boy was found in the Mater Hospital car park on Clarence St at 8.30pm.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition, suffering from stab wounds.

Police described his injuries as life-threatening and detectives are now investigating.