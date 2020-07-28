Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen with rifle arrested in NSW primary school gun scare

by Sally Coates
28th Jul 2020 5:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenager with a rifle sparked an immediate primary school lockdown this afternoon with students holed up inside as police secured the scene and ambulance services ready to jump into action.

Police were called to Beckom Public School in the NSW Riverina, a primary school teaching students from kindergarten to year six, at 1.30pm this afternoon.

A young male was reported to be walking around the perimeter of the school grounds visibly carrying a large gun.

Beckom Primary School.
Beckom Primary School.

The reports sparked an immediate lockdown from the school as they waited for police.

NSW Police arrived on the scene and upon finding the male, arrested him.

and is currently assisting. The gun has been seized.

NSW Ambulance were aware of the incident, however the situation was controlled by police and the dispatch was cancelled.

Investigations are underway.

Originally published as Teen with rifle arrested in NSW primary school gun scare

More Stories

armed crime editors picks gun gun crime nsw crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roadworks to partially close busy M’boro street

        premium_icon Roadworks to partially close busy M’boro street

        Council News The closure is part of a bigger project

        Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        premium_icon Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        Money Staggering rate of QLD super accounts drained

        Impact on reef “greatly exaggerated,” says cane chief

        premium_icon Impact on reef “greatly exaggerated,” says cane chief

        News Canegrowers, conservationists at odds on day two of inquiry

        IN COURT: 46 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 46 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today